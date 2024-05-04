Indian chess star D Gukesh meets Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

New Delhi: Indian chess star D Gukesh, who won the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Candidates title in April, met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Thursday.

The 17-year-old Indian in April created history as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Ding Liren after an exciting final round in Toronto. Gukesh was felicitated with a traditional Himachali cap, shawl and a memento by the minister.

Both Gukesh and the minister talked about the game, and the experience during the tournament. The Union Minister wished him luck in future competitions. In Round 14 of the FIDE Candidates, Gukesh used black pieces to hold rival championship contender Hikaru Nakamura to a draw and secure his victory.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Gukesh said he is now aiming to shine at the World Championships. "My next goal is to make it big at the World Championship. I am just planning to do my absolute best and try to do the right things. And be in the ideal shape required to play good chess. And I hope things will go my way," Gukesh said.

Gukesh expressed that he wanted to challenge the current champion Ding Liren, saying it has always been his aim to win the crown.

"I haven't thought about the preparations yet; I did not get much time to. I will soon start thinking about the match. I try to do as well as I can and give my absolute best everywhere possible. I am eager to start preparing for the final. Going there and giving my best," he added.

Gukesh became only the second Indian player to win the Candidates Tournament, after Viswanathan Anand. Five-time world champion Anand's victory came in 2014. (ANI)

