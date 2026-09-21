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Indian duo Dsouza and Anas Beg fall short in Teqball mixed doubles bronze medal match at Asian Games

India’s Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg miss Teqball bronze after losing to Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi.
Quimcy Dsouza
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Nagoya: India’s Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg missed out on a Teqball medal after losing 9-12, 6-12 to Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match at the Asian Games on Sunday. The Indian pair fought their way into the bronze-medal match but couldn’t sustain their challenge against the Vietnamese duo, who remained composed in critical moments of both sets to secure their place on the podium. IANS

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Quimcy Dsouza
Mohamed Anas
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