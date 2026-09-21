Indian duo Dsouza and Anas Beg fall short in Teqball mixed doubles bronze medal match at Asian Games

Nagoya: India’s Quimcy Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg missed out on a Teqball medal after losing 9-12, 6-12 to Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Minh Tan and Trinh Gia Nghi in the mixed doubles bronze-medal match at the Asian Games on Sunday. The Indian pair fought their way into the bronze-medal match but couldn’t sustain their challenge against the Vietnamese duo, who remained composed in critical moments of both sets to secure their place on the podium. IANS

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