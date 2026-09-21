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Suraj Singh Mayanglambam misses Asian Games Wushu medal by agonising 0.040 points

India’s Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finishes 11th in Men’s Changquan Wushu at the Asian Games, missing the podium by just 0.040 points.
Suraj Singh Mayanglambam
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Nagoya: India’s Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the Men’s Changquan Wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, narrowly missing the podium by just 0.040 points in a closely contested competition.  Competing in a 21-athlete field, Suraj produced a total score of 9.683 points. The Indian wushu exponent earned a perfect 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score), with no deductions. He received 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score). IANS

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Suraj Singh Mayanglambam
Men’s Changquan Wushu
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