Suraj Singh Mayanglambam misses Asian Games Wushu medal by agonising 0.040 points

Nagoya: India’s Suraj Singh Mayanglambam finished 11th in the Men’s Changquan Wushu final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday, narrowly missing the podium by just 0.040 points in a closely contested competition. Competing in a 21-athlete field, Suraj produced a total score of 9.683 points. The Indian wushu exponent earned a perfect 5.00 in Quality of Movement (A-Score) and 2.00 in Degree of Difficulty (C-Score), with no deductions. He received 2.683 in Overall Performance (B-Score). IANS

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