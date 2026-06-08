All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concludes

By Our Sports Repoter

GUWAHATI: All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concluded here at Dispur Skating Rink on Sunday. Altogether 20 schools from different part of Guwahati took part in the Championship.

Hirakjyoti Talukdar, District President, BJYM Guwahati City, attended in the closing ceremony.

South Point School Guwahati, emerged as the 1st champion team while Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti, Guwahati, and Delhi Public School got the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

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