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All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concludes

The Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concluded at Dispur Skating Rink with 20 schools participating, and Hirakjyoti Talukdar attended the closing ceremony.
All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026
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By Our Sports Repoter

GUWAHATI: All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026 concluded here at Dispur Skating Rink on Sunday. Altogether 20 schools from different part of Guwahati took part in the Championship.

Hirakjyoti Talukdar, District President, BJYM Guwahati City, attended in  the closing ceremony.

South Point School Guwahati, emerged as the 1st champion team while  Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti, Guwahati, and Delhi Public School got the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively.

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All Guwahati Inter-School Speed Skating Championship 2026
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