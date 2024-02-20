KIUG kicks off with colourful opening ceremony; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to host National Games again

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: The fourth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) kicked off in a colourful opening ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium here on Monday evening. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Games in presence of Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur and Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa.

This edition of KIUG will witness participation of close to 4,000 sportspersons, vying for a total of 262 gold medals across 20 sports disciplines over the next fortnight with competitions being held in 18 venues across Guwahati and six other North Eastern cities.

The colourful opening ceremony was segmented into two parts. In the first part the vibrant culture of Assam and North East took place in centre stage and it was displayed with various dance programmes. Later Assam’s internationally acclaimed musical sensation Angaraag Mahanta (Papon) enthralled the crowd with his melodious voice. The added attraction was the beautiful display of fire crackers.

Addressing the gathering Union Sports minister Thakur said that the Khelo India Games are being held successfully and became a platform for young sports persons to display their talents. He encouraged young players, particularly at university level, to concentrate on their sporting disciplines, to target more medals in international level just like the other countries are achieving.

He also said, “Government is focusing on ensuring that the country is among the top-five medal winners in international meets within the next 20 years.”

“We have set our eyes on hosting the Youth Olympics in 2029 and the summer Olympics in 2036. But our target is not just hosting the mega competitions. We also want to move up in the medals tally,” Thakur added.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Sarma expressed his keenness to host the next edition of the National Games in the State. In his speech Sarma on Monday cited the state’s proud legacy in hosting premier sporting events.

Chief Minister said, “Our state has a proud legacy in hosting premier sports events, including National Games in 2007, the 12th South Asian Games in 2016, FIFA U-17 World Cup, AIBA World Women Youth Boxing Championships, Premier Badminton League, National School Games, Khelo India Youth Games and others. This edition of KIUG will add another chapter to the rich sporting legacy of the State.”

He also showed interest to host National Games again in Assam. “Assam hosted the National Games for the first time in 2007, but I will request the central government to give Assam the opportunity to host the 2025 or 2026 National Games.”

Underlining the state government’s commitment to develop sports infrastructure across the state, the Chief Minister said, “For the past three years, Assam has been investing heavily on sports development to fulfill PM Narendra Modi’s vision. Accordingly, we have allocated Rs 800 crore to upgrade the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to a world class football stadium. Simultaneously, there are two sports complexes coming up at Amingaon and Chandrapur.”

Announcing the Games open, Sarma urged his fellow citizens to treat each of the participating athletes at the Khelo India University Games with warm hospitality.

Earlier, 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro handed over the ceremonial torch to Sarma. On the other hand, National badminton champion from Assam Suraj Gowala took oath on behalf of the players.

Meanwhile in a special video message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to all the participants who are taking part in this edition of the Games.

“Play wholeheartedly, play fearlessly, win for yourself and your team, and even if you lose, do not fret. Every setback is an opportunity to learn”, the Prime Minister said.

In his message Modi also urged the athletes to explore the beauty of the North East region beyond the sports arena. He encouraged them to embark on post-event adventures, capture memories, and share their experiences on social media.

