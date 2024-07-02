Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha thanks Olympic Council of Asia (OCA)

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha thanked the Olympic Council of Asia’s Executive Board (EB) for readily agreeing to her proposal to include Yoga, the ancient Indian discipline that foster physical and mental health, in the Asian Games programme. She said OCA president Raja Randhir Singh had informed her about the decision and thanked him for his unflinching support for the proposal to make Yoga a competitive sport in the Asian Games. “I am delighted that the OCA Executive Board spontaneously agreed to India’s request to give Yoga the recognition that it deserves. The proposal shall now move through the Sports. Committee to the General Assembly for confirmation,” she said. (IANS)

