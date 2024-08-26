Paris Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker felicitated in hometown of Jhajjar

Jhajjar: Manu Bhaker’s 2024 Paris Olympics campaign has seen her being honoured and celebrated across the country. The 22-year old reached her hometown of Jhajjar on Sunday and was felicitated by the District Commissioner for her achievements.

Upon reaching the event Manu was showered with gifts and garlands. She was thankful for the amount of support she has received from her hometown and took the time to acknowledge that.

“You always need support from a lot of people, it can’t be just attributed to any one individual. I started in my village and I got a lot of support from my school, family and then my district helped me out a lot. I was facing a license issue but they sorted it out quickly and from there I started improving as a shooter,” said Manu to reporters.

Manu Bhaker created history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic campaign post independence. She also is the first Indian woman to win a medal in single’s shooting at the event. Despite the record breaking performance, Manu still is not satisfied with her performance and will be aiming for gold next time out. IANS

Also Read: New Delhi: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Felicitates Paris Olympics Double Medalist Manu Bhaker in Delhi

Also Watch: