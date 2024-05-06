Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: Bottom-dweller Mumbai Indians play to revive campaign, restore pride against SRH

Mumbai: Plumbing the depths of the points table in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the only direction Mumbai Indians can now go is climb up the standings when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 55 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Considering the way their campaign has unfolded so far, getting things their way seems as good as impossible for Hardik Pandya's side as they have suffered defeats in eight of the 11 matches they have played so far this season. They have failed to stitch together a complete performance in most of their matches, losing games after excelling in one department of the match.

With six points from 11 matches, Mumbai Indians will hope to win their remaining three matches and salvage their pride even if other results do not go in their favour and help them make it to the Playoffs.

Mumbai Indians are going into the match with four successive defeats and considering their up-and-down form, Hardik Pandya's team will have to pull up their socks to restore some pride. IANS

