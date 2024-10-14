Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025: Mumbai Indians bring back Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach

New Delhi: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians have brought back Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach, a position he previously held at the franchise from 2017 to 2022, including three championship wins.

After IPL 2022 season, Jayawardene, the former Sri Lanka skipper, became the franchise’s Global Head of Cricket, overseeing the expansion of the expansion of MI’s teams across different leagues, working with the coaching staff and delivering a trophy each - with MI (WPL), MINY (MLC) and MIE “My journey within the MI family has always been one of evolution. In 2017, the focus was on bringing together a talented group of individuals to play the best cricket ever and we did very well.

“Now to return, at the same moment in history, where we look ahead at the future and the opportunity to further strengthen the love of MI, build on the vision of the owners, and continue to add to the history of Mumbai Indians, is an exciting challenge I am looking forward to,” said Jayawardene in a statement issued by the franchise.

“We are thrilled to have Mahela back as the head coach of Mumbai Indians. With our global teams having found their footing within their ecosystems, the opportunity to bring him back to MI arose. His leadership, knowledge, and passion for the game have always benefited MI.”

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mark Boucher for his contribution over the last two seasons. His expertise and dedication were pivotal during his time, and has now become an integral member of the MI family,” added Akash Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians.

Jayawardene’s first assignment on rejoining MI as their head coach would be to finalise their strategy for the IPL 2025 mega auction. As per the rules of the auction, teams can retain six players - either five capped (Indian & Overseas) and a maximum of two uncapped - from their existing squad via retention or using the Right to Match (RTM) option. (IANS)

