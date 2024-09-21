Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals appoint Vikram Rathour as batting coach

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals have appointed former India batting coach Vikram Rathour as the side’s new batting coach. The move reunites Rathour, a former India opener and selector, with Rahul Dravid at the franchise, after their national team stints ended with a Men’s T20 World Cup win in June this year.

“It’s a privilege to be part of the Royals family. The opportunity to work again with Rahul, and now with a talented group of young cricketers, is hugely exciting. I look forward to contributing to the team’s vision and working toward our goal of developing top-class players for the Royals and for India which can help in winning championships,” said Rathour in a statement issued by the franchise.

Rathour played six Tests and seven ODIs for India before becoming the side’s batting coach from 2019 to 2024. His tenure saw him batters like Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and KL Rahul gain prominence in the national team across formats. IANS

Also Read: Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals (RR) appoint Rahul Dravid as head coach

Also Watch: