Indian Premier League (IPL): Mumbai Indians appoint Paras Mhambrey as bowling coach

New Delhi: Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have appointed Paras Mhambrey as their bowling coach, said the franchise on Wednesday.

In a statement, MI said Mhambrey, who was India’s bowling coach from November 2021 till their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph in June, will work along with current bowling coach Lasith Malinga, as part of the coaching team under head coach Mahela Jayawardene. IANS

