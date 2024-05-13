Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru keep hopes alive with win over Delhi Capitals

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru kept hopes alive to qualify into the next stage of Indian Premier League as they beat Delhi Capitals by 47 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night to register 6th win from 13 matches. RCB reached fifth position five back to back wins while DC stand at sixth position in the points table with one match to play.

After scoring challenging 187 runs on the board, RCB put pressure on DC right from the beginning in the visitor’s innings by claiming veteran David Warner in the first over. They lost Abishek Porel (2), Jake Fraser-McGurk (21) and Kumar Kushangra (2) inside fourth over. Shai Hope (29) tried to rebuild the innings with Axar patel (57 runs from 39 balls), but their tailenders failed to keep up the runrate. Delhi Capitals finally could managed 140 in 19.1 overs. Yash Dayal claimed 3 wickets for 20 while Lockie Ferguson took 2 wickets for 23.

Earlier, fast-bowlers Rasikh Salam (2-23) and Khaleel Ahmed (2-31) bowled brilliant spells for Delhi Capitals in restricting Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 187/9.

Pushed into batting first, RCB's innings was mainly around the 88-run partnership off 53 balls between Rajat Patidar and Will Jacks for the third wicket. Patidar went on to make 52, also his fourth fifty in the last five games. But Delhi Capitals, who dropped four catches, came back strongly in the last five overs, giving away 49 runs while taking five wickets to keep RCB below 200, which seemed to be a strong possibility at one point.

Patidar brought up his fifty off 29 balls, before miscuing to extra cover off Rasikh in the 13th over. Patidar and Jacks then exclusively dealt in sixes off Axar and Kuldeep, while getting a life each off the latter in the ninth over. Jacks and Patidar were again given lives in a matter of two overs off Khaleel and Rasikh respectively.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/9 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 52, Will Jacks 41; Rasikh Salam 2-23, Khaleel Ahmed 2-31) beat Delhi Capitals 140/10 in 19.1 overs (Axar patel 57, Shai Hope 29, Yash Dayal 3/20, Lockie Ferguson 2/23). Agencies

IPL Points Table:

Teams Mat W L Pts. NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders 12 9 3 18 +1.428

Rajasthan Royals 12 8 4 16 +0.349

Chennai Super Kings 13 7 6 14 +0.528

Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 14 +0.406

Royal Challengers 13 6 7 12 +0.387

Delhi Capitals 13 6 7 12 -0.482

Lucknow Super Giants 12 6 6 12 -0.769

Gujarat Titans 12 5 7 10 -1.063

Mumbai Indians 13 4 9 8 -0.271

Punjab Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.423

