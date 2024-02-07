Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to make Ranji Trophy return against Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Mayank Agarwal has been reportedly declared fit and is all set to return to lead Karnataka in their sixth round of Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu after recovering from a health emergency that left him sidelined for the match against Railways. Agarwal suffered a major health scare after ingesting a liquid from a bottle, he believed contained drinking water, during the flight from Surat from Agartala and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in the Tripura capital. On Monday, Agarwal returned as captain for the sixth-round southern derby against Tamil Nadu at Chepauk beginning later this week and ESPNCricinfo reports. IANS

Also Read: Agartala: Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalized After Falling Sick On Flight

Also Watch: