Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to make Ranji Trophy return against Tamil Nadu

Mayank Agarwal has been reportedly declared fit and is all set to return to lead Karnataka in their sixth round of Ranji Trophy
New Delhi: Mayank Agarwal has been reportedly declared fit and is all set to return to lead Karnataka in their sixth round of Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu after recovering from a health emergency that left him sidelined for the match against Railways. Agarwal suffered a major health scare after ingesting a liquid from a bottle, he believed contained drinking water, during the flight from Surat from Agartala and had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in the Tripura capital. On Monday, Agarwal returned as captain for the sixth-round southern derby against Tamil Nadu at Chepauk beginning later this week and ESPNCricinfo reports. IANS

Also Read: Agartala: Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Hospitalized After Falling Sick On Flight

