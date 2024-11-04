Indian pugilists shine with 17 medals at U19 World Championships in Colorado

New Delhi: Indian boxers made a strong impression at the U19 World Championships in Colorado, USA, clinching a total of 17 medals (10 girls, 7 boys).

The medal count was highlighted by the contributions of 11 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs), of which 8 are SAI National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) trainees.

The medalists also included 3 NCOE trainees who are non-KIAs, all training out of NCOE Rohtak.

The medal-winning KIAs from the competition included 5 boys and 6 girls. Among the NCOEs, NCOE Rohtak athletes won 10 medals, comprising 2 gold, 5 silver and 3 bronze. NCOE Aurangabad contributed to 1 gold medal. IANS

