Assam bags 19 medals in ASMITA Khelo India Women Taekwondo League in Itanagar

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam bagged 19 medals in the ASMITA Khelo India Women Taekwondo League which concluded in Itanagar on Sunday. Assam finished runners up in both Poomsae and Kyorugi categories.

Medal winners: Cadet Poomsae: Dezdimona Pathak (Bronze). Cadet Kyorugi : Swetangini Gogoi (Under 55kg, Bronze). Junior Poomsae: Stuti Kingkingee Mazumdar (Silver), Moitri Sarma (Bronze). Junior Kyorugi: Krishna Phukon (Under 44kg, Gold). Bwhwithi Swargiary (Under 46kg, Silver), Stuti Kinginee Mazumdar (Under 49kg, Bronze), Arati Mahanta (Under 55kg, Gold), Diya Medhi (Under 68kg, Bronze), Liya Lekheru (Over 68kg, Gold), Pari Hazarika (Over 68kg,Bronze). Senior Poomsae: Sweta Sharma (Bronze). Senior Kyorugi: Poli Gogoi (Under 53kg, Gold), Luna Borah (Under 53kg, Silver), Joysree Basumatary (Under 57kg, Bronze), Priti Baro (Under 62kg, Bronze), Mrinalini Deka (Under 73kg, Bronze), Minikshee Gogoi (Under 73kg, Bronze) and Runmee Bharali (Over 73kg, Silver).

Also Read: Assam bags 10 medals in 7th Cadet National Taekwondo Championship in Visakhapatnam

Also Watch: