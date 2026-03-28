Indian Sailing League Sets Sail in Meghalaya with International Flair

SHILLONG: Marking a landmark moment for water sports in India, the inaugural edition of the Indian Sailing League (ISL) 2026 officially opened today at the Orchid Water Sports Complex, Umiam. Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya declared the League open amidst a vibrant ceremony attended by international sailors from eight countries, dignitaries, and spectators.

Set against the scenic expanse of Umiam Lake, the opening ceremony brought together 182 sailors, including 58 international participants, representing 14 franchise teams from across India. The event underscored Meghalaya’s growing prominence as a destination for hosting national and international sporting events like the Megha Kayak Festival, drawing professional paddlers into the spotlight from all over the world.

The ISL season will feature Olympic categories of ILCA 6, ILCA 7 and 420 Class, alongside the youth competition in ILCA 4 boys and girls, and Optimist categories.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma highlighted a comprehensive vision for the State’s future. He assured that the Government is actively laying the groundwork to establish Meghalaya and Shillong as premier, purpose-driven destinations for tourism and sports.

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