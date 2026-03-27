Meghalaya to Host First Indian Sailing League with Global Participation

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is set to host the inaugural edition of the Indian Sailing League (ISL) from March 27-31, at the Orchid Water Sports Complex, Umiam Lake. The event will be organized by Umiam Sailing Club, in association with the Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya and the United De Novo Association of Yachting (UDAY). 182 sailors from eight countries will take part in the event.

Modelled on a franchise-based format, the League will feature 14 teams representing different regions of India, including the home team, Shillong Umiam Navigators. Other participating franchises include Deccan Skippers, Secunderabad Daredevils, Goa Mariners, Chennai Sailing Knights, Pune Peshwas, Vir Cholas, Bhopal Tritons, Vizag Vikings, Lake City Tigers, SailX Gorakhpur, Pondicherry Pirates, Mumbai Meridians and OA Super Power. The roster includes 58 international sailors, adding a strong global dimension to the competition. The inaugural edition carries a total prize pool exceeding Rs 1.5 crore.

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