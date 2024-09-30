Indian shooters kickstart Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun campaign with two gold

Lima: Indian shooters began their International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun campaign in the Peruvian capital with two team golds in the men’s and women’s 10m air pistol.

With two gold medals India took pole position on the medal tally at the end of competition day one, with Romania and Chinese Taipei bagging the two individual golds on offer while five other nations also won medals on the day.

It was the junior men’s trio of Umesh Choudhary, Pradhyumn Singh and Mukesh Nelavalli, who put India on board first, after they topped the men’s team competition of the 10m air pistol comfortably with a tally of 1726 points. They were 10 ahead of second-placed Romania, while Italy took bronze with a 1707.

Umesh and Pradhyumn also made it to the individual finals with third and fourth-placed finishes in the qualification round. Umesh shot 580 and Pradhyumn 578 but missed out on individual medals with sixth and eighth place finishes, respectively.

Luca Joldea of Romania won gold and Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Hsiang-Chen won silver. Mukesh was ninth in qualification with a score of 574.

Then it was the turn of the junior women as the combination of Kanishka Dagar, Lakshita and Anjali Chaudhary tallied 1708 to clinch the junior women’s 10m air pistol team gold. They pipped Azerbaijan by a point and bronze-winning Ukraine by four.

Kanishka also made the individual final in third place with a score of 573 along with Kanika, who also shot the same score but with lesser inner 10s, to bag the fifth qualifying spot.

In the final, while Kanishka finished eighth, Kanak won bronze with a score of 217.6, her first individual medal. Chinese Taipei’s Chen Yu-Chun won gold, while Slovakia’s Manja Slak won silver.

Parmod the fourth Indian in the junior men’s event was 14th with 572 while Gamberya Gowda in the junior men’s shot 557 for a 42nd place finish. IANS

