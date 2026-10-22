Indian shooters to begin World Championship preparations in Delhi

New Delhi: India’s shooters selected for the ISSF World Championship Doha 2026 will begin a preparatory camp at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi from October 22, 2026, bringing together participants across rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines. With this camp, the Indian squad steps up preparations for the World Championship, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from November 1 to 14, 2026.

will train from 22 to 29 October. The 50m Rifle and Women’s 25m Pistol athletes will remain in camp from 22 to 31 October, while the Trap contingent will train from 28 October to 4 November.

Speaking about the significance of the camp, Dr. Pierre Beauchamp, High Performance Director, NRAI, said, “The preparatory camp in New Delhi is an important phase for our athletes as they fine-tune their performance ahead of the ISSF World Championship in Doha. Our focus is on working closely with the coaches to establish clear performance benchmarks for every athlete, aligned with what is required to qualify for the finals at the highest level of international competition.” (IANS)

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