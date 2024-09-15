Indian Super League 2024-25: Farukh Choudhary’s brace rallies Chennaiyin FC to victory

NEW DELHI: Farukh Choudhary and Daniel Chima Chukwu found the net as Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down in style to beat Odisha FC 3-2 in their opening match of the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Owen Coyle’s men thus broke the Juggernauts’ 569-day long unbeaten streak at their home in dominating fashion, courtesy of a brace from Farukh (48’, 51’) and a powerful strike from Chima (69’).

The Marina Machans have been busy in the transfer market, strengthening their squad with 13 new signings. Six of those new names, including the experienced Mandar Rao Desai and the exciting Lalrinliana Hnamte, started the match against Odisha FC.

An electrifying start at the Kalinga saw Samik Mitra thwart the hosts away with an early save. Shortly after, Farukh Choudhary’s appeals for a spot-kick were waved off by the referee, who subsequently pointed to the spot at the other end when Hugo Boumous went down under a soft challenge from Samik. Diego Mauricio scored from the spot to give Odisha the lead.

Chennaiyin, however, responded strongly to going behind. First, Connor Shields saw an effort blocked midway through the half before Farukh shot narrowly wide from close range. Samik prevented Odisha from going 2-0 up with a superb last-ditch save soon after Hnamte rattled the upright with an outstanding free-kick.

The Marina Machans picked up where they had left off immediately after the break and were rewarded for their persistence when Farukh tapped home the equaliser from close range. A bright spark throughout the first half, Farukh was left with the easiest of tasks after Shields burst into the box and laid the ball on a plate for the attacker.

Things got even better for Farukh and Chennaiyin seconds later, when the 27-year-old intercepted a wayward pass from Amrinder, kept his composure, and squeezed the ball in through Ahmed Jahouh’s legs to give his team the lead.

Sixty-nine minutes in, two of Chennaiyin FC’s new signings combined to give fans a moment to remember. Barraging into the box, right-back Laldinliana Renthlei crossed the ball for Chima, who slammed a thunderous volley home on the half-turn, much to the delight of a jubilant Coyle on the sidelines. Roy Krishna pulled one back for Odisha in stoppage time, but Chennaiyin held onto their lea for maximum points.

High on confidence, the Marina Machans will look to extend their good start to the season in their first home game of the season against newly-promoted Mohammedan SC on September 26. Agencies

Also Read: Duleep Trophy Clash: Pratham Singh and Tilak Varma Score Centuries, Lead India A to Dominance

Also Watch: