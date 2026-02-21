Indian Super League 2025–26: East Bengal, Jamshedpur look to continue winning runs

Kolkata/Jamshedpur: East Bengal FC face Sporting Club Delhi at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, while Jamshedpur FC host Punjab FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur in a double-header on Saturday as part of Gameweek 2 of Indian Super League 2025-26.

The two clashes pitting two newcomers against seasoned opponents will kickstart the weekend fixtures in the new season, in which East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will hope to continue their winning run.

East Bengal FC come into this match after a commanding 3-0 victory over NorthEast United FC in their season opener at the same venue. Youssef Ezzejjari struck twice, and Miguel Ferreira scored the other to seal the win for the Red and Gold Brigade.

Speaking ahead of the match, East Bengal FC head coach Óscar Bruzón said, “SC Delhi are not an unknown side for us. They have a clear playing identity, a coach who believes in possession football and building from the back, and a group of young, energetic players who will come here looking for their first points. We expect a tough game. In a shorter-duration league, mistakes are costly, so our focus is to go game by game and keep improving. If we can sustain our performance level, I believe we are in a good position to get the result we want.”

Jamshedpur FC will look to build on their winning start at the Furnace, where an early goal from former Punjab midfielder Madih Talal handed them a 1-0 result against Mohammedan Sporting. IANS

