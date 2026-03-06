Indian Super League 2025–26: FC Goa hold East Bengal

KOLKATA: FC Goa continued its unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2025-26 with a goalless draw against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. The Gaurs are now third in the points table with eight points from four games, followed by East Bengal, which picked its seventh points with its first draw of the season. The home side, East Bengal, controlled the tempo for a large part of the contest, creating three shots at goal to Goa’s one, but could not find a decisive strike. IANS

