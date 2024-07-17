Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC sign Spanish midfielder Pedro Capo

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC have announced the signing of Spanish midfielder Pedro Capo on a one-year-deal.

The 33-year-old, who primarily operates as a defensive midfielder, can also slot in at centre-back and most recently turned out for Segunda Division side Eldense CF.

“I’m really glad to have signed with Bengaluru FC, one of the best clubs in India. The opportunity to come to India presented itself to me a few years ago, but I felt the time was not right. My conversations with Gerard (Zaragoza) have given me a lot of enthusiasm, and a desire to perform and I think now is the right time for me to move to India and live an intense experience,” said Capo to BFC media team. IANS

