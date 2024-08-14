Indian Super League: East Bengal FC sign Anwar Ali on five-year deal

Kolkata: After months of legal battles and off-the-pitch drama, East Bengal FC have signed Indian national team defensive mainstay Anwar Ali on a five-year contract on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee from Delhi FC.

Expressing his joy at joining East Bengal FC, Anwar said, “I am honoured and excited to wear the Red & Gold jersey. The reception that I got at the Kolkata Airport was overwhelming and the fans have already shown me a lot of love and support. I want to dedicate the best years of my career to this iconic club and its passionate fans. Every time I take the field, I want to make our fans proud and happy. Joy East Bengal!.”

One of the pillars of the Indian national team’s defence, Anwar has played 22 matches for the Blue Tigers so far since making his international debut in March 2022, winning the Tri-Nation series (2023), the Intercontinental Cup (2023) and the SAFF Championship (2023). The 23-year-old has represented the national team at all age group levels from U-17 to the senior team. He was a vital member of the Indian team that participated in the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017 on home soil. IANS

