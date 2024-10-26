Indian Super League: Edgar Mendez scores brace as Bengaluru FC beat Kerala Blasters to extend lead at top

KOCHI: Substitute Edgar Mendez scored twice as Bengaluru FC defeated Kerala Blasters 3-1 in the Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday night, ending a two-year wait for a win in Kochi.

An alert Mendez, who had come in shortly after the hour mark replacing Argentine Pereyra Diaz, Bengaluru’s first goal-scorer, made the most of goalkeeper Som Kumar’s fumble for both his goals.

Mendez’s first goal came when Som dropped Alberto Noguera’s freekick effort in the 73rd minute and Mendez, who was just behind him, slammed it home to give Bengaluru a 2-1 lead.

And just when the home side was desperately searching for the equaliser in the injury time, with virtually the entire team focused on saving the game, came Mendez’s second goal. Taking the offer provided by Mohammed Salah, Mendez raced forward and was thrilled to find Som out of the penalty area and scored his second goal comfortably.

Earlier, Diaz virtually stole the ball from defender Pritam Kotal for his opening goal. He raced into the box and scored with a smart lob over goalkeeper Som from the centre of the box.

But the Blasters found the equaliser through a penalty late in the first half when Kwame Peprah was brought down inside the box by Rahul Bheke. Jesus Jimenez foxed goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu with a small stutter and found the back of the net with a nice finish from the spot. Agencies

