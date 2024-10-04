Champions League: Arne Slot hails Mohamed Salah’s brilliance after Liverpool’s win over Bologna

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Arne Slot was full of praise for Mohamed Salah’s brilliance after the Egyptian delivered a standout performance in the Reds’ 2-0 Champions League win over Bologna on Wednesday.

Liverpool made it six points from two outings in the competition’s league phase thanks to goals in either half from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah on Wednesday night.

Salah played a pivotal role in the victory, setting up Alexis Mac Allister’s opening goal before sealing the game with a thunderous strike to the top corner, marking his 49th goal in the competition.

A clinical strike against Bologna has also earned Salah a spot on the shortlist for Goal of the Day, alongside efforts from Jhon Duran (Aston Villa), Christos Tzolis (Club Brugge) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus).

“What can I say about Mo? What you saw today is what you get. If you bring him often enough in positions like this, he can score a goal. He had a great assist as well. I think the second [goal], if you look at the way he scored it I can understand everybody is talking about the finish because it was a fantastic finish” said Slot, who achieved the club record of becoming the only manager in Liverpool’s history to preside over eight wins in their opening nine matches in charge.

“Before Wolves, Mo played three games without scoring a goal so in football it can happen that sometimes in three games you score one or you don’t score,” he added.

Salah’s future at Liverpool, however, remains uncertain. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the forward has hinted this could be his last campaign at Anfield.

“Mo has done really well today and I am happy with what he does at the moment. I am not looking forward to next season as long as we have six group games to play and hopefully many others to come afterwards,” the Dutchman said. IANS

