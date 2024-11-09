Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25: NorthEast United FC, Bengaluru FC split points 2-2 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Bengaluru: NorthEast United FC held Bengaluru FC to an enthralling 2-2 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season tonight. Despite the quick start, the Highlanders had to return home with a solitary point from the match.

Alaaeddine Ajaraie netted twice in the first quarter, becoming the fastest player to reach the mark of 10 goals in the ISL (in eight matches). Alberto Noguera pulled one back for Bengaluru FC in between. Later, substitute Ryan Williams came up with the equaliser to split points between the two teams.

Bengaluru FC will travel to Kolkata after the international break to face Mohammedan SC on November 27 whereas NorthEast United GC will visit New Delhi to face Punjab FC on November 23. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Formidable rivals face off as Bengaluru FC lock horns with NEUFC

Also Watch: