Indian Women's League 2025-26 : East Bengal FC beat Sribhumi FC

Kolkata: Defending champion East Bengal FC extended their lead at the top with a 3-1 win against Sribhumi FC in their Indian Women's League (IWL) 2025-26 match at the East Bengal Ground in Kolkata on Monday. Fazila Ikwaput's hat-trick secured three points, taking the Moshal Girls to 21 points from seven matches. The Ugandan striker took her IWL goals tally to 54, overtaking Ngangom Bala Devi, with 51 goals, to become the competition’s second-highest scorer behind Sabitra Bhandari (60). Rimpa Haldar scored Sribhumi’s lone goal. IANS

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