Indian Super League (ISL) announces tentative venue for 2023-24 final

New Delhi: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday announced that the 2023-24 season final is scheduled for May 4 and will be played at the home ground of the higher-ranked team in the league amongst the finalists.

Mohun Bagan pipped Mumbai City FC in a thriller on April 15 to bag the League Winner’s Shield, with FC Goa finishing third. Kolkata, Mumbai and Goa are therefore in contention to host the ISL Final.

Odisha FC and FC Goa emerged victorious in their knockout matches against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively, securing their places in the ISL 2023-24 semifinals. The semifinal action kicks off with Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The following day, on Wednesday, Mumbai City FC will clash with FC Goa in the first leg of their semifinal matchup in Goa. IANS

