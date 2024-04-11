Chennaiyin FC qualify for Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 Playoffs

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC clinched the final playoff spot of the ISL 2023-24 season as East Bengal lost to Punjab FC 4-1 in its last fixture of the league stage.

Wilmar Jordan Gil of Punjab FC found the net first in the 19th minute but six minutes later, East Bengal got back on level terms thanks to Sayan Banerjee’s strike from the edge of the box.

Midfielder Madih Talal took the lead again for PFC just before half-time in the 43rd minute.

Later in the 62nd minute, Jordan found the net again to extend the lead for the home side. Finally, PFC’s captain Luka Majcen dealt the final blow in the 70th minute giving his side a three-goal cushion to see the victory out.

The Marina Machans did well in it’s last stretch of the league campaign with crucial wins over Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan to place itself in a favourable place for a playoff spot.

Chennaiyin is currently sixth with 27 points to its name and is set to play FC Goa on April 14 to end it’s league campaign and prepare itself for the playoffs. Agencies

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Chennaiyin FC notch crucial win as NEUFC crash out of playoffs race

Also Watch: