Indian Super League (ISL): Mumbai City FC inch closer to league crown with 2-1 win against Odisha FC

Mumbai: Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored a goal each as Mumbai City FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 and sent the Juggernauts and FC Goa out of the race for League Winners in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Mumbai Football Arena (MFA) on Monday night.

With 47 points in 21 games, the Islanders are a step closer to defending their title this season and can only be beaten to that by the second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), who have accumulated 42 points from 20 matches so far. (IANS)

