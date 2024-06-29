Sports

Indian Super League (ISL): Lallianzuala Chhangte signs contract extension with Mumbai City

Mumbai City FC have announced that Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of the club’s most decorated players ever, has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season.
Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have announced that Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of the club’s most decorated players ever, has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances for both club and country.

In the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Chhangte matched his previous season’s record with 16-goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Besides winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023-24 ISL semi-final and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022-23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022. His achievements include an eight-game goal-scoring streak in the ISL, the longest for an Indian player, and being only the second Indian after Sunil Chhetri to record a goal contribution against every ISL opponent. IANS

