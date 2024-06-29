Indian Super League (ISL): Lallianzuala Chhangte signs contract extension with Mumbai City

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have announced that Lallianzuala Chhangte, one of the club’s most decorated players ever, has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season. The left-footed winger, integral to the team since joining in January 2022, has consistently raised the bar with his performances for both club and country.

In the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Chhangte matched his previous season’s record with 16-goal contributions (10 goals and 6 assists), becoming the first Indian player in the ISL to achieve over 15 goal contributions in consecutive seasons.

Besides winning the ISL League Winners’ Shield in 2022/23, Chhangte also played a pivotal role this season, scoring crucial goals in the 2023-24 ISL semi-final and helping Mumbai City FC win the ISL Cup. He won the Golden Ball in the ISL 2022-23 and the Golden Boot in the Durand Cup 2022. His achievements include an eight-game goal-scoring streak in the ISL, the longest for an Indian player, and being only the second Indian after Sunil Chhetri to record a goal contribution against every ISL opponent. IANS

Also Read: Mizoram's Lallianzuala Chhangte Clinches AIFF Men's Footballer of the Year 2022-23

Also Watch: