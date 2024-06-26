Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC sign French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC has announced the signing of French midfielder Jeremy Manzorro on a free transfer until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 32-year-old began his senior professional career with Stade de Reims in France and has since showcased his skills in various leagues across the globe, including Bulgaria (PFC Slavia Sofia), Lithuania (FK Zalgiris), and Kazakhstan (Tobol and Astana). IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League (ISL): Mumbai City FC sign goalkeeper Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba

Also Watch: