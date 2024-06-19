Indian Super League (ISL): Mumbai City FC sign goalkeeper Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC have announced the signing of Indian goalkeeper TP Rehenesh on a free transfer on Tuesday. Rehenesh Thumbirumbu Paramba, fondly known as TP Rehenesh, joins the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) Cup winners on a three-year contract which will run until the end of the 2027 season.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper has experience spanning more than a decade, having played in various competitions within Indian football. Throughout his illustrious career, he has made 204 appearances across domestic competitions in India and kept 59 clean sheets in the process.

Having played with some of the top teams in India, the custodian went on to win the ISL League Winners’ Shield with Jamshedpur FC in the 2021-22 season. The Kerala native was a vital cog for the Men of Steel, keeping six clean sheets in 20 appearances that season. IANS

