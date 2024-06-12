Indian Super League (ISL): Chennaiyin FC announce signing of Columbian striker Wilmar Jordan Gil

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC have announced the addition of Wilmar Jordan Gil to their roster ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Colombian striker brings a wealth of experience and skill to the club, having been part of the Indian Super League (ISL) for two seasons.

Wilmar made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC in 2022. He then continued his impressive journey with ISL debutants Punjab FC the following season, scoring eight goals in 15 appearances.

“I am very happy to be part of this great club and team, and very grateful to the directors and the coach for this great opportunity they have given me. I have always dreamed of playing in Chennai, and now I am given this beautiful opportunity. With a lot of work, humility, and sacrifice, we can fulfill all the objectives we set for ourselves and win the title,” said Jordan upon joining the two-time ISL winners. IANS

