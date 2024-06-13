Indian Super League: Defender Valpuia signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced the contract extension of defender Hmingthanmawia Ralte ahead of the 2024-25 season. The defender, also known as Valpuia, has extended his stay with the Islanders till 2027. Valpuia, a Mizoram native, joined the club in 2019 and has been a reliable player ever since. He was a part of the team in the 2020-21 historic season, winning both the ISL League Winners’ Shield and the ISL Cup. IANS

