Indian Super League: Mumbai City FC complete signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Slovakian attacker Jakub Vojtus, who will join the squad for the remainder of the season. The attacker will don the number 9 jersey for the Islanders and replace Spaniard Iker Guarrotxena, who is out for the season due to a knee injury.

The 30-year-old attacker kicked off his career with a stint at MSK Zilina before catching the attention of the Italian giants Inter Milan and Chievo. Before joining Mumbai City FC, Vojtus played for various clubs in Poland and Romania and was part of MSK Zilina when it won the Slovakian Championship in 2009/10.

In 2020/21, the Slovak made seven appearances for CFR Cluj, which eventually went on to win the Romanian Championship. Vojtus last played for the Romanian side ACSM Politehnica Iasi, and he has also donned the national team colours in various age groups for his country. Agencies

