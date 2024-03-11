Inter Milan extend huge Serie A lead with 1-0 win at Bologna

MILAN: Runaway Serie A leaders Inter Milan continued their march towards the title as a first-half goal by Yann Bisseck sealed a 1-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday. Inter moved to 75 points and an 18-point lead over second-placed Juventus, who host Atalanta on Sunday. Bologna are fourth on 51 points after 28 games.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter have won all 13 competitive matches this year and suffered only one league loss all season.

Inter broke the deadlock after 37 minutes through Bisseck’s diving header from Alessandro Bastoni’s precise cross. Inter visit Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday with a 1-0 lead. Relegation-threatened Sassuolo ended its eight-match winless run with a dramatic 1-0 win over fellow struggler Frosinone, which missed a last-gasp penalty. A spectacular goal by Dany Mota helped Monza win 3-2 at Genoa despite letting a two-goal lead slip. Agencies

