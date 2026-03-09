Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC face Punjab FC today

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has advised young Indian strikers to remain calm in front of goal, saying composure is one of the most important qualities needed to become a successful scorer.

NorthEast United FC will play their fourth match of the Indian Super League on Monday against Punjab FC in New Delhi. The Highlanders are still searching for their first win of the season and have struggled to convert chances despite creating several opportunities in their opening three matches.

Speaking at the pre-match media briefing, Benali said that while coaches can guide players into scoring positions, finishing ultimately depends on the striker’s mindset.

“As coaches, our job is to help players reach positions where they can score, but scoring should become a habit for a striker,” Benali said.

He felt, the main difference between a prolific striker and an ordinary one is calmness in front of goal. “Many young players become too anxious at crucial moments and rush their attempts. Sometimes players reach the goal and just blast the ball without control because they are too eager to score. Composure at that moment is what separates top strikers from the rest,” he said.

Benali cited Brazilian legend Romario as an example of a striker who mastered calm finishing.

“Romario was one of the best strikers I have seen. Sometimes he carried the ball and didn’t even look like he was shooting, yet he scored. It was because of his calmness and mental strength,” he said.

The NorthEast United coach also stressed the importance of quality foreign strikers in the league, saying Indian forwards can learn valuable lessons from them.

“Some people say we don’t need foreign strikers because we want to develop Indian forwards. I don’t agree. We need very good foreign strikers so Indian players can learn from them,” he said.

Benali also admitted that the absence of key attackers Alaaeddine Ajaraie and Chema has affected the team’s attacking output. Ajaraie had scored 23 goals in 25 appearances last season.

“Between them they scored around 75 per cent of our goals in the Super Cup and the Durand Cup. When you remove 75 per cent of the goals from a team, you not only score less but also create fewer chances and put less pressure on opponents,” the coach said.

Midfielder Danny Laishram, who attended the briefing alongside the coach, thanked the coaching staff for their support.

“It has been a great experience working with coach Juan Pedro Benali. He guides me a lot both on and off the pitch, and I am very thankful for the opportunity,” Laishram said.

NorthEast United FC started their campaign with a loss to East Bengal FC before drawing their next two matches against Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, collecting two points from three games so far.

