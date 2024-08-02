Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC sign Moroccan forward Alaeddine Ajaraie

NEW DELHI: NorthEast United FC announced the signing of forward Alaeddine Ajaraie from Moroccan top-tier side FAR Rabat for 2024-25 season with an option to extend the contract for another year.

Ajaraie, 31, becomes the Highlanders’ sixth and last foreign signing. The five other foreigners in the club are - Michel Zabaco, Guillermo Fernández, Néstor Albiach, Hamza Regragui and Mohammed Ali Bemammer.

“I already knew the head coach Juan Pedro Benali. I shared the pitch with Hamza Regragui in RS Berkane, and Mohammed Ali Bemammer was my teammate at the national level. They spoke highly about the club and that’s why I decided to join the club,” Alaeddine said. Agencies

Also Read: Indian Super League: Punjab FC sign Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak

Also Watch: