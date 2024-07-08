NEUFC announce signing of Spanish forward Guillermo Fernandez Hierro

Guwahati: NorthEast United FC has announced the signing of Spanish forward Guillermo Fernandez Hierro.

Fernandez began his career with Athletic Bilbao, making his first-team debut in La Liga in 2013. Known for his finishing in front of goal, he later played for clubs like Elche, CD Numancia, and most recently for Cultural Leonesa.

Guillermo’s notable achievements include scoring a goal in the UEFA Champions League group phase against FC Porto, decisive goals in La Liga and Copa del Rey, and playing a crucial role in CD Numancia’s successful campaigns in Segunda División. Fernandez has consistently demonstrated his skill on the field with his ability to adapt and perform in various attacking roles. IANS

Also Read: Indian Super League: NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) agree multi-year deal with Mayakkannan Muthu

Also Watch: