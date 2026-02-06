Indian Super League: Portuguese Defender Nuno Reis joins Mumbai City FC

Mumbai: Mumbai City FC has strengthened their side ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) by signing the Portuguese centre-back Nuno Reis on a short-term deal, which will keep him in the club until the end of the season. The 35-year-old comes with a lot of experience in various leagues around the world. The defender has also played for ISL champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the AIFF Super Cup 2024-25. Nuno, however, parted ways with the club last summer.

The two-time ISL champions welcomed the new star with a post on X. “We are delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese defender Nuno Reis until the end of the season,” they wrote. IANS

