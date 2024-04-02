Indian Super League: Punjab FC eyeing playoff spot with win against Odisha FC

Bhubaneswar: Punjab FC will take on Odisha FC in a crucial encounter to leap ahead in the playoff race in the Indian Super League. The game will take place at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

PFC shared points with FC Goa in their previous match in a six-goal thriller in New Delhi before the international break. On the other hand, Odisha FC played out a goalless draw against Bengaluru FC in their last encounter in the league.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Punjab FC’s head coach, Staikos Vergetis, said that the break was crucial for them as the players could take rest. He added that his side is prepared to take on Odisha FC in their upcoming match.

“The break was important not only for us but all the teams as we had some consecutive matches and it has allowed the players to have a proper rest. We have an important game coming up tomorrow against a very strong Odisha side who play very good effective football. They know when to attack and when to defend appropriately. We have improved a lot as a team and as a coach, I am lucky to have this bunch of players. We have prepared ourselves well for tomorrow’s match and we hope to get a positive result out of it,” Vergetis was quoted in a release from Punjab FC as saying.

On the other hand, defender Khaimingthang Lhungdim said that Punjab’s match against Odisha will be very important. He added that they are “prepared” for the challenge.

“Tomorrow’s match is very important for us and we are well prepared for the challenge. We will approach the match like a final and will fight till the end to get the important three points,” Lhungdim said.

The last time the two teams faced, Roy Krishna’s goal helped the Juggernauts clinch all three points in a hard-fought match.

The attacking trio of Madih Talal, Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan Gil have turned the fortunes of the club since the league restarted after the AFC Asian Cup.

Talal in particular has been in terrific form throughout the season, scoring four goals and assisting in another eight, which is the highest in the league. He has also created 44 chances, which is the highest in the league by some distance. The striking pair of Luka Majcen and Wilmar Jordan have scored seven and six goals each. The midfield has been successful in being the bridge between the defence and attack lines, with Ricky Shabong and Nikhil Prabhu putting in standout performances in both defence and attack.(ANI)

