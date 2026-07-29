Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash bows out of 50m butterfly semifinals

Glasgow: Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash failed to qualify for the men's 50m butterfly semifinals after finishing eighth in his Heat and 28th overall in the qualifying round here on Tuesday.

Sajan, who was part of the ninth and final group, clocked 24.94 seconds to bow out of contention. The effort was well below his personal best of 23.83 seconds, which is also the national record. Sajan, a two-time Olympian, had earlier finished eighth and last in the 200m butterfly event finals on Monday, clocking 1:58.05sec.

That performance was also underwhelming as his personal best and national record stands at 1:56.38sec. Agencies

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