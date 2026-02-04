Indian Tennis Star Yuki Bhambri Reaches World No. 20 in ATP Doubles

Chandigarh: Indian tennis player Yuki Bhambri has climbed to a career-high ranking of world No. 20 in the latest ATP Rankings, making him the first Indian men’s doubles player to break into the Top 20 after Rohan Bopanna. With a significant jump from his previous rank of 22, Bhambri has officially broken into the elite Top 20 of the ATP doubles standings for the first time in his career.

This ranking leap comes on the back of an impressive run of form for the 33-year-old, who has featured in multiple ATP Tour finals and made deep runs at Grand Slam tournaments.

Partnering with Sweden’s Andre Goransson, Bhambri produced an excellent showing at the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open in Melbourne, reaching the third round to collect the ranking points necessary to push him past the threshold. IANS

