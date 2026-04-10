Indian women secure 3 medals at Asian wrestling c'ships, Meenakshi storms into final

NEW DELHI: Indian women confirmed three medals at the Asian wrestling championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday.

Meenakshi (53kg) booked a place in the final, while Hansika Lamba (55kg) and Neha Sangwan (59kg) recorded come-from-behind wins to claim a bronze apiece. Meenakshi, who stunned two-time Worlds bronze medallist Antim Panghal in the trials to get selected for the continental event, got past Uzbekistan’s Sakibjamal Esbosynova 15-4 and Korea’s Seoyoung Park 4-2 to reach the final. She will take on former Worlds silver medallist Jin Zhang of China in the gold medal contest. The 19-year-old Hansika beat Kyrgyzstan’s Aruuke Kadyrbek Kyzy 6-1, while Neha defeated double Asian medallist Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia 10-4. Harshita (72kg) also made it to the bronze medal match. Agencies

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