Laura Cardoso claims unprecedented 9-wicket haul to set all-time T20I bowling record

Gaborone: Brazil’s Laura Cardoso produced a historic bowling performance to rewrite the record books in T20I cricket, registering the best figures ever in the format during the BCA Kalahari Women’s T20I Tournament 2026. The Brazilian skipper returned extraordinary figures of 9/4 in just three overs against Lesotho, becoming the first player across men’s and women’s T20Is to claim nine wickets in a single innings.

The previous record in men’s T20Is belonged to Sonam Yeshey, who had taken 8/7 against Myanmar in 2025, while in the women’s game, Rohmalia Rohmalia held the benchmark with 7/0 against Mongolia in 2024. Cardoso surpassed both with a spell that will be remembered as one of the most dominant in the format’s history. IANS

Also Read: High-voltage IPL clash in Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, all eyes on Virat Kohli