Bhopal: A 4-0 victory over Japan in the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 helped the Indian women's hockey team reach unprecedented heights, climbing to World No. 4 in the latest FIH World Rankings.

With this, the Indian women's hockey team improved on its highest-ever ranking with 24 hours of setting a record for achieving its best-ever FIH Ranking of No. 5 with a win over China at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda.

The latest achievement comes just a day after India had broken into the top five for the first time in its history, reaching World No. 5 following an emphatic 6-2 win over China.

The back-to-back victories against two of Asia’s strongest teams propelled the team to its highest-ever position in the international rankings. The 4-0 win over Japan also extended India's unbeaten run in the tournament to five consecutive victories, ensuring a perfect league-stage record and a place in the semi-finals.

India's 6-2 triumph over China was particularly significant, marking its biggest victory against the Chinese side in the history of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy since the 4-2 win in the 2013 edition.

The subsequent victory over Japan further underlined the team's growing confidence, consistency and ability to deliver.

With victories over Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, China and Japan, the Indian team has been in outstanding form throughout the tournament. Led by captain Salima Tete, the defending champions are now firmly focused on securing a record-extending fourth Women's Asian Champions Trophy title and their third consecutive crown. (IANS)

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