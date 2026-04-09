Savita, Deepika Return as Hockey India Names 24-Member Women’s Squad for Argentina Tour

New Delhi: Hockey India has revealed a 24-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming tour of Argentina, set to take place in Buenos Aires from April 13 to 17. The four-match exposure series against the top Argentine team arrives at a crucial point in India’s international schedule, with the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium & the Netherlands 2026 and the Asian Games approaching.

The squad combines experienced players with promising new talent, showcasing both the growth of Indian women’s hockey in recent years and the high expectations set by head coach Sjoerd Marijne. For the players, this tour is not just about preparation; it signifies their serious commitment.

Experienced midfielder Salima Tete remains the team’s captain, adding composure, intelligence, and energy to India’s midfield.

The most eagerly awaited return to the team is forward Deepika, who is coming back after rehab. Her return will be particularly appreciated by the Chief Coach, as Deepika resumes her role as India’s main drag-flicker in what will be a pivotal year.

In her absence, players such as Navneet Kaur, Manisha Chauhan, Udita, and Annu stepped up commendably. Notably, Annu showcased her exceptional drag-flicking skills during the qualifiers. With Deepika back, bringing more depth and experience, the team now appears more balanced and formidable moving ahead.

India will play four matches against Argentina on April 13, 14, 16, and 17.

24-member Indian Women’s squad for Argentina Tour: Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam. Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita. Midfielders: Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Deepika Soreng, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Ishika. Forwards: Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan. (IANS)

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