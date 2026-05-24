Indian Women’s Team Departs for England Tour Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Mumbai: The Indian women’s team was spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) as they jetted off to the United Kingdom for their tour of England, followed by the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) starting June 12. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads earlier this month, on May 2, via a press conference at their headquarters here. The press meet was addressed by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, chief selector Amita Sharma and secretary Devajit Saikia. Before addressing the media, the women’s selection committee held a meeting to finalise the squad, where Harmanpreet and head coach Amol Muzumdar were also present.

The Women in Blue will play three T20Is against England from May 28 to June 2, which will serve as a preparatory series for both teams ahead of the marquee event. Once all the teams assemble in the UK, they’ll begin their preparations for the 12-team T20 World Cup by playing the warm-up fixtures, starting June 6.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co are placed in a tough Group B alongside Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

India will play two warm-up games. They’ll face the West Indies at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, before taking on hosts England at the County Ground in Derby. IANS

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